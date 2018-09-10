Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The sextech inventor ‘closing the orgasm gap’
Straight women have a third fewer orgasms than straight men during sex – and 28-year-old Stephanie Alys is determined to change that.
The inventor co-founded a multi-million pound business and she now sells luxury vibrators in 57 countries.
But working in sexuality can be an uphill struggle, especially when trying to fund a business idea that pushes the boundaries of pleasure.
Be warned – this film is all about sex. And business.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
See more at CEO Secrets
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window