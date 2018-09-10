The sextech inventor ‘closing the orgasm gap’
Straight women have a third fewer orgasms than straight men during sex – and 28-year-old Stephanie Alys is determined to change that.

The inventor co-founded a multi-million pound business and she now sells luxury vibrators in 57 countries.

But working in sexuality can be an uphill struggle, especially when trying to fund a business idea that pushes the boundaries of pleasure.

Be warned – this film is all about sex. And business.

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

  • 10 Sep 2018
