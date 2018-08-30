Coffee war brews in the land of tea
China is known to have embraced new forms of payment and ordering barely seen in even the most advanced economies.

Over recent years this has revolutionised bike hire and purchases of everything from clothing to electronics.

Now a new front has opened up in the country that invented tea.

China correspondent Stephen McDonell reports from Beijing.

  • 30 Aug 2018