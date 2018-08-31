Why is Coca-Cola buying Costa?
Coca-Cola is to buy the Costa coffee chain from owner Whitbread in a deal worth £3.9bn.

Chief executive Alison Brittain explains why the drinks giant is interested in coffee and tells Today that the deal would boost Costa's global expansion.

