'Wonga completely screwed me over'
Payday lender Wonga has collapsed into administration.
Stacey from south London told the BBC's personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz she had little sympathy for the firm as it "screwed" her over and "preyed on vulnerable people".
31 Aug 2018
