Deportation 'is racism' says ex-trader

Former trader Kweku Adoboli says the deportation process he is facing "is racism".

He is set to be deported to Ghana after serving four years of a seven-year sentence for fraud.

Foreign nationals sentenced to more than four years in jail are automatically considered for deportation.

Mr Adoboli was convicted of a £1.4bn fraud at Swiss bank UBS in 2012.

He spoke to BBC Scotland Business Editor Douglas Fraser.

