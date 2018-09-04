Mervyn King laments Brexit 'incompetence'
Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has launched an outspoken attack on the "incompetence" of Brexit preparations. In an interview with BBC business editor Simon Jack, he said the current debate over Brexit was neither reasonable not civilised.

