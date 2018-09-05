Media player
UK economy is unjust, says Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for a fundamental rethink of how the economy works, including more public spending and higher taxes on technology giants and the wealthy.
In an interview with the BBC to mark the launch of a major report by the Commission on Economic Justice, of which he is a leading member, Archbishop Justin Welby said the present economy was "unjust".
05 Sep 2018
