Million dollar idea: Roller skates
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How roller skates became a million dollar idea

When you wear them, you can glide when you walk - or you can go careering into walls. People use them for fun, for sport and even for getting to work. They're roller skates, and they were created over 250 years ago by an eccentric Dutch inventor. More recently, they made a teenage American a multi-multi-billionaire.

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Plastic