Energy companies 'have work to do'

Energy UK chief executive says companies should improve their services
The chief executive of Energy UK, which represents gas and electricity companies, has said that companies should improve their services.
Lawrence Slade said that the energy market needed to cater for all households, and companies "have got a hell of a lot of work to do".
An energy bill price cap has been proposed by the regulator, Ofgem, to give a fairer deal to consumers.
06 Sep 2018
