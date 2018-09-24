Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The problem with nude for women of colour
Fashion brand Nubian Skin was born out of frustration – Ade Hassan’s frustration that she couldn’t find nude tights to match her skin tone.
24 Sep 2018
