'I'm worse off than I was 10 years ago'
Former Woolworths worker 'had to make sacrifices'

Former Woolworths employee Earl Marchan tells the BBC how the financial crisis affected him. He says he's actually worse off now than he was 10 years ago.

He was speaking to the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed.

  • 12 Sep 2018
