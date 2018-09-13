Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I wanted to set up the antithesis of Lehmans'
Nikolay Storonsky, Emilie Bellet and Anil Stocker were three young graduates working at Lehman Brothers when the bank went bust in 2008.
They each wanted to use their experiences to start their own financial services companies for ordinary people and small businesses.
Nikolay set up Revolut, Emilie founded Vestpod, and Anil co-founded MarketInvoice
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window