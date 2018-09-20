India's only self-made female billionaire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India's only self-made female billionaire

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is India's first and only self-made female billionaire. She made her fortune in the biotechnology sector, first investing in it 40 years ago when others were not prepared to take the risk.

Now she shares her insights with the BBC on how women can succeed in the boardrooms. Perhaps surprisingly, she says this includes being prepared to see failure as intrinsic to entrepreneurial success.

  • 20 Sep 2018
Go to next video: What’s keeping Indian women from working?