How cars are made - an alloy's journey through the EU
From Belgium to the UK, the journey of an alloy wheel

A car company has shared the journey of an alloy wheel from Belgium to the UK to show how seamless the process is within the EU.

Honda is concerned their 'Just in Time' manufacturing process - where parts are delivered only when they are needed - will be at risk post-Brexit.

The Senior Vice-President of Honda Europe has warned that a no-deal Brexit would cost the company "tens of millions" of pounds.

But Ian Howells says Honda wants to continue production at its main UK plant in Swindon and that the impact from Brexit will hopefully be short term.

  • 21 Sep 2018
