Uber Eats drivers block streets in pay protest

Uber Eats drivers are staging protests over pay.

They were protesting changes to the payment structure, claiming rates for every delivery had been reduced without agreement.

Uber Eats say the changes were made "in response to feedback from courier" and "will help increase earnings during busy mealtimes."

  • 21 Sep 2018
