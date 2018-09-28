Media player
Will going online save the sari weavers?
Traditional Indian businesses that weave saris by hand are under threat with a growing number of buyers preferring cheaper versions made by electrical looms. As retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart enter India's estimated $27 billion e-commerce market, how will these local businesses compete?
Reporting by Devina Gupta, filmed and edited by Premanand Boominathan
28 Sep 2018
