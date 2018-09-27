'King of motorbikes' shares yoga tips for success
Rajiv Bajaj is the straight-talking chief executive that turned around Bajaj, the scooter company his grandfather founded, making it one of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers.

He shares his management philosophy, which he says is learnt from the practice of yoga.

