Hyderabad homes and pavements made from used plastic bags
Plastic waste is a serious problem in India.
But businesses in the emerging tech hub of Hyderabad may have found a golden business opportunity to turn plastic rubbish that would otherwise have ended up in a landfill, into efficient building materials used to construct houses and city pedestrian walkways.
Reporting by Devina Gupta, filmed by Saraskanth TK, edited by Premanand Boominathan.
27 Sep 2018
