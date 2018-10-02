Cheap data creates new jobs in show business

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bollywood talent finds new audiences on phones
Cheap smartphones and low data rates mean shows made for the internet are creating a new path for Indian actors, writers and creators to reach new audiences.
Produced by Yogita Limaye; Filmed & edited by Vishnu Vardhan
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window