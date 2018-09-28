Media player
Is this the solution to the UK's housing problem?
The UK insurer Legal & General is launching an affordable housing business with the aim of providing 3,000 new homes a year within four years. The modular homes are being made in a "house factory" in Leeds.
As figures reveal number of new houses being built is falling in England, could this be the solution to the UK's housing crisis?
28 Sep 2018
