Martin Sorrell addresses WPP allegations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Martin Sorrell addresses WPP allegations

Sir Martin, who built a £15bn advertising giant from an old shopping basket company, said his only regret was the way WPP handled his departure.

The allegations against him were many but his response was defiant.

One allegation is that he spent £274,000 of company money on travel expenses for his wife in a year when he was paid £70m.

  • 29 Sep 2018