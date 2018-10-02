Toyota: No-deal Brexit would hit investment

Media player
Toyota Europe boss says no-deal Brexit would hit investment
Toyota Motor Europe's chief Johan van Zyl tells the BBC leaving the EU without a Brexit deal would affect the firm's investment decisions.
The UK is on course to leave the European Union in March next year, but the two sides have yet to strike a deal.
Mr van Zyl said if the firm is unable to sell into the EU market duty free, it will affect its UK operations.
02 Oct 2018
