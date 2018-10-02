Vauxhall owner warns on no-deal Brexit
Vauxhall owner warns of 'dramatic consequences' of Brexit

The owner of Vauxhall has warned of "dramatic consequences" for its UK plants if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the BBC, Carlos Tavares said the carmaker's "number one" request of Brexit talks was free trade.

