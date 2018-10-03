Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Citroën car boss calls for women to help design cars
The chief executive of Citroën has told the BBC's Theo Leggett the car industry needs to consider women when it designs cars. Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Linda Jackson said the car maker was canvassing women's views on what they required from a car.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window