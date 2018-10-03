Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pret a Manger 'making meaningful change' says CEO
Pret a Manger will list all ingredients, including allergens, on its freshly made products following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.
The 15-year-old had an allergic reaction after eating a Pret sandwich.
CEO Clive Schlee said: "We are making meaningful change, and Pret will lead the way on this."
03 Oct 2018
