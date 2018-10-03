Media player
The sacrifices you make to get on the housing ladder
Shop manager Morgan Twyning and her partner moved in with his parents to save, as rent would have eaten up most of their salaries.
The 25-year-old says that Sunday roasts were nice - but the living arrangements were "not what I had envisioned".
Young people who want to rent a place for themselves face having to pay out an "unaffordable" amount in two-thirds of Britain, BBC research shows.
03 Oct 2018
