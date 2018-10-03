What sacrifices have you made to get on the housing ladder?
The sacrifices you make to get on the housing ladder

Shop manager Morgan Twyning and her partner moved in with his parents to save, as rent would have eaten up most of their salaries.

The 25-year-old says that Sunday roasts were nice - but the living arrangements were "not what I had envisioned".

Young people who want to rent a place for themselves face having to pay out an "unaffordable" amount in two-thirds of Britain, BBC research shows.

