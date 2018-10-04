RBS boss: 'Bad Brexit' could hit UK economy

Media player
RBS boss Ross McEwan warns a no-deal Brexit could hit the economy and the bank
RBS boss Ross McEwan has warned a "bad Brexit" could tip the UK economy into recession. Speaking to BBC business editor Simon Jack, Mr McEwan said "zero or negative" economic growth would affect the bank's profitability and its share price.
