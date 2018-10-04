Paper straws made in UK for first time in decades

Media player
Most paper straws are made in Asia but now UK firms are starting to produce them again.
Blue Planet II highlighted the damage plastic does to marine life. Following the programme demand for paper straws shot up, but most are manufactured in Asia. Earlier this year, though, The Paper Straw Co, based in Manchester, became the first factory to start making paper straws in the UK for decades.
