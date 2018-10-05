Media player
Paris Motor Show: Fantasy concept cars take the stage
At the Paris Motor Show there are some fantasy cars on display that will never make it into production. Their role is to inspire and give us a glimpse of a possible future.
Video journalist: Peter Page
