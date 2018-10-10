Rebuilding trust in RBS will take another 10 years

Media player
RBS boss: Rebuilding trust will take another 10 years
It's 10 years since RBS received a £45bn bailout from the taxpayer, but boss Ross McEwan says its reputation could take another decade to restore.
RBS now has one of the industry's strongest levels of capital reserves to protect it against future financial shocks.
But Mr McEwan told the BBC that while its finances may now be fixed when it comes to building levels of trust, there is still a long way to go.
"I think it will take five - maybe even 10 - years to rebuild trust to where we'd want it to be."
10 Oct 2018
