How taking up yoga saved one City worker

Video

Mariya Gancheva is a successful investment banker working in the heart of London’s financial district.

But several years ago the huge stresses and pressures of her job saw her health - both physical and mental - suffer.

Mariya’s solution was to take up yoga. She says it allowed her to find balance in her life, and she now teaches relaxation and mindfulness to city colleagues.

Video shot by Hannah Gelbart, edited by Tracey Langford, and produced by Johny Cassidy.