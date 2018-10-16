'Women, don’t be so hard on yourselves!’

Video

When Sophie Cornish and her business partner Holly Tucker started notonthehighstreet.com from their kitchen table in 2006, they didn't expect it to grow into a multi-million pound firm.

"Women tend to be their own worst critics," Sophie says. "I wish I could say to my younger self, 'Stop beating yourself up. Trust yourself.'”

If only Sophie's younger self could have predicted the company's success – the online marketplace has an annual turnover of £150m, over three million customers and 200 employees.

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

See more at CEO Secrets.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.