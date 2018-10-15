Media player
Ford Europe boss fears no-deal Brexit
Ford's European boss, Steven Armstrong, has said a no-deal Brexit would "force us to think about what our future investment strategy for the UK would be".
He told the BBC he would not like to see a Brexit that meant the UK would default to World Trade Organization rules and tariffs. "That would put a significant amount of cost in our business," he said,
15 Oct 2018
