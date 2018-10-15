Media player
IFS: Government pledges 'incompatible'
Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, has told the BBC the government will have to find an extra £19bn a year if it is to uphold Theresa May's promise that "austerity is over".
"The government seems to have made two incompatible offers to the electorate," he said, adding that it could not wipe out the deficit and end austerity without big tax rises.
15 Oct 2018
