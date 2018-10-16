Are crickets the food of the future?

Media player
Crickets: The food of the future?
Insects are packed with protein and can thrive on agricultural by-products.
Cricket One, a start-up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, says crickets could be one way of feeding the world's growing population.
Filmed by Jone Chang; Produced and edited by Christine Hah
16 Oct 2018
