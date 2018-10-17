Canada cashes in on legal cannabis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canada cashes in on legal cannabis

Canada has legalised the sale and use of cannabis, becoming only the second country after Uruguay to do so for recreational use.

So it's not surprising that pot has become a multi-billion dollar industry there.

Big businesses have hi-tech operations, while skilled pot growers are turning a youthful habit into a huge plus in the job market.

  • 17 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Should Canada's pot convicts get amnesty?