Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canada cashes in on legal cannabis
Canada has legalised the sale and use of cannabis, becoming only the second country after Uruguay to do so for recreational use.
So it's not surprising that pot has become a multi-billion dollar industry there.
Big businesses have hi-tech operations, while skilled pot growers are turning a youthful habit into a huge plus in the job market.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window