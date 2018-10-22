GoPro boss: The market dictates your product
GoPros have sold round the world as simple, rugged cameras to be used on the move. However, they are different from the original model designed by the company's chief executive, Nick Woodman. He made a wrist-mounted camera to film himself surfing. It's the market, he says, which shapes the final product.

