Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The market dictates the product we sell'
GoPros have sold round the world as simple, rugged cameras to be used on the move. However, they are different from the original model designed by the company's chief executive, Nick Woodman. He made a wrist-mounted camera to film himself surfing. It's the market, he says, which shapes the final product.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window