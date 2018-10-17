How clean is your takeaway?

Video

A BBC investigation found numerous zero rated takeaways on Just Eat, the UK's biggest online platform.

In some major cities like Birmingham and Liverpool, more than half of the zero rated takeaways are on the platform.

In a statement Just Eat have said: "Food safety is an issue we take extremely seriously. We actively work to raise standards and now offer free accredited food hygiene training to any restaurant that signs up to our platform. Whenever any potential food safety issues are brought to our attention our restaurant compliance team will review and investigate."