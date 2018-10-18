BBC Innovators: Young Trailblazers
Video

Innovators: Africa’s young trailblazers

Across the Africa, innovators are coming up with solutions that are changing the lives of their communities.

In the first of two special programmes, presented by Ijeoma Ndukwe, we meet Africa's young innovators including the boy whose invention chased away the lions, the young entrepreneur bringing science kit into schools in Ghana and the woman teaching girls in Southern Africa how to fly.

This BBC series is produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • 18 Oct 2018
