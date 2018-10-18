Gearing up to develop Nigeria's gas fields
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian firms gear up to develop its gas reserves

Nigeria is Africa's largest producer and exporter of crude oil, but it also has huge reserves of gas, and local companies are now poised to exploit these resource, as the BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports for Talking Business Africa.

  • 18 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'You can make money from farming'