'You can make money from farming'
Nigerian farming entrepreneur Ndidi Nuwenli says while farming has not traditionally been seen by many as a profitable sector, new entrants into the market are showing that by connecting small-holding farmers with sources of funding or food processing, then you can create jobs and make money.
"Not everybody has to become a farmer to take advantage of the opportunities in the agriculture sector," she tells the BBC's Lerato Mbele, for talking Business Africa.
18 Oct 2018
