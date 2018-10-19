£75m bonus boss walks off over pay question

Media player
Persimmon boss refuses to answer questions about £75m bonus
Persimmon boss Jeff Fairburn has walked off camera during a BBC interview after being asked about his £75m bonus.
Mr Fairburn said it was "unfortunate" he had been asked about the payout, which was reduced from £100m after a public backlash.
He has previously said he will give a "substantial proportion" of the bonus to charity.
Interview by Spencer Stokes, business and transport correspondent for BBC Look North.
19 Oct 2018
