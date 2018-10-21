Business moves no-deal planning up a gear
Video

Employers group The CBI is warning that businesses are losing patience over the lack of progress in Brexit talks, and are pausing or cancelling investment in the UK.

"I'm hearing from members every day, businesses of all sizes, about how urgent this is. Day by day investment is going elsewhere, it's being paused or cancelled," said Nicole Sykes, the CBI's head of EU negotiations.

