Debenhams boss: We want to have fewer but better stores

Chief executive Sergio Bucher says customers are shopping less in stores and more online.
Customers are shopping less in stores and more online, Debenhams boss Sergio Bucher tells the BBC's Emma Simpson. As a result, the department store chain says its aim is to have fewer but better stores, improve the "shopping experience" and expand its online business.
25 Oct 2018
