Sir Philip Green named over harassment claims

Video

Sir Philip Green has been named by Lord Hain as the businessman behind an injunction against the Telegraph.

Speaking under parliamentary privilege in the House of Lords, Lord Hain said it was in the public interest to reveal his name.

The BBC has not been able to verify the allegations contained in the Telegraph's report.

Sir Philip has been contacted by the BBC for comment, but did not immediately respond.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.