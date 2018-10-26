Video

For Talking Business Africa, Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to South African property developer Sisa Ngebulana about his early life in a village in the country's eastern Cape, and about his business philosophy.

His says his approach is to build a shopping centre that can then act as a stimulus for other business activities.

"I think emerging economies are shoppers, whether it's shopping in a typical shopping centre, or for new cars - that's just how nations develop."