'Emerging economies are shoppers, it's how nations develop'
For Talking Business Africa, Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to South African property developer Sisa Ngebulana about his early life in a village in the country's eastern Cape, and about his business philosophy.
His says his approach is to build a shopping centre that can then act as a stimulus for other business activities.
"I think emerging economies are shoppers, whether it's shopping in a typical shopping centre, or for new cars - that's just how nations develop."
26 Oct 2018
