Encouraging healthier lifestyles

Video

South Africa's rising middle class has created opportunities for private health insurance providers to enter the market. For Talking Business Africa, Lerato Mbele-Roberts talked to Jonathan Broomberg, the chief executive of Discovery Health, which is one of South Africa's biggest private healthcare firms.

"We've developed an approach that says if we can change people's behaviour in a positive way, we can change the risk for the insurance companies and we can share that value back with our customers," he says.