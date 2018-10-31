Ten years of Bitcoin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bitcoin: The first ten years
Ten years ago today, Bitcoin was born. A mysterious person going by the fictitious name Satoshi Nakamoto released a paper, saying how his new money would work. It was meant to be a global, digital currency that governments and banks couldn't interfere with.
So, a decade on, who uses it to trade? And why is Bitcoin itself - which started trading at 30 cents apiece - nowadays worth thousands of dollars?
31 Oct 2018
