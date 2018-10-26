Media player
Budget 2018: The view from Scarborough
Scarborough is Britain's "low-pay capital", with many low-income seasonal jobs. There is concern about local funding for hospitals and schools.
How are people here feeling ahead of Monday's Budget?
"People are struggling. We are struggling. Our families are struggling," says Kathryn Firth of Childhaven Community School.
Read more on this story:'Everything is just stretched to its limit'
26 Oct 2018
