Why is the real Living Wage going up?
'People need to earn more to meet their basic needs'

The non-binding "real Living wage" is going up to £9 this week to reflect the rising cost of living for British workers.

Tess Lanning, director of the Living Wage Foundation, told the BBC that the costs of transport, rent, council tax and food had all gone up in the last 12 months.

